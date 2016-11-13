Cosmosphere closed due to water main break

The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center will be closed Sunday following a water main break.
The museum, located at 1100 N. Plum St. in Hutchinson, posted on its Facebook and Twitter pages Sunday morning that it would not be open during normal business hours, which are noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.
Cosmosphere CLOSED TODAY due to a break in the City water main. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see you on another day soon!— Cosmosphere (@kscosmosphere) November 13, 2016
As of late Sunday morning, it was unknown if the museum will be open on Monday. Check back to Kansas.com as more becomes available.
