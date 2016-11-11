Facebook told people they were dead

I’m not dead yet.
But as far as Facebook is concerned, I might be writing this story for you from beyond the grave.
On timelines all over Facebook on Friday afternoon, people like me were seeing their own demise reported in Facebook.
There was a little flower, and beside it, this:
Remembering Roy Wenzl
We hope people who love Roy will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate his life.
In my newsroom at The Wichita Eagle, other reporters saw reports about their own alleged deaths, including education reporter and football fantasy player Suzanne Tobias.
“I knew that fantasy football league was going to be the death of me,” Tobias said.
We may have more information for you on this developing story later.
If we’re still alive.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
