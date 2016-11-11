Judith White wants to know why Wichita's stoplights can't be coordinated

District 2 County Commission candidate Tim Norton is joined by his wife Susan Norton on Tuesday night at their election watch party in Haysville, as Norton recognizes friends and supporters. (Video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)
Chase Koch, son of Charles and Liz Koch and president of Koch Agronomic Services, talked to the Rotary about growing up a Koch and about Koch Industries at Botanica on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Police are investigating a fatal accident at Lincoln and Armour that happened Monday afternoon. It involved an SUV and a three-wheeled motorcycle whose driver was pronounced dead at the scene. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)