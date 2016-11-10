Accident closes part of Kansas Turnpike south of Kellogg

An early Thursday morning accident has closed part of the Kansas Turnpike in southeast Wichita.
The southbound lanes of I-35 are closed at mile marker 48, between the Kellogg and K-15 exits, because of an accident involving a semi, the Turnpike tweeted at about 2 a.m. That part will be closed until about 8 a.m., the turnpike said.
KTA ALERT: BOTH LANES OF I35 MM 48 SB ARE SHUT DOWN DUE TO A SEMI ACCIDENT. PLEASE EXIT BEFORE EXIT P50— Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) November 10, 2016
Wichita police also alerted drivers about the accident:
Hearing now that the southbound lanes of the turnpike will likely be closed for a few more hours between Kellogg and K15. #icttraffic -OM— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) November 10, 2016
Comments