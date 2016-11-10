Local

November 10, 2016 6:31 AM

Accident closes part of Kansas Turnpike south of Kellogg

By Julie Mah

An early Thursday morning accident has closed part of the Kansas Turnpike in southeast Wichita.

The southbound lanes of I-35 are closed at mile marker 48, between the Kellogg and K-15 exits, because of an accident involving a semi, the Turnpike tweeted at about 2 a.m. That part will be closed until about 8 a.m., the turnpike said.

Wichita police also alerted drivers about the accident:

