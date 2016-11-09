Goddard man killed in crash identified

Authorities have identified the Goddard man who was killed in a one-vehicle crash southwest of the city on Tuesday afternoon.
Clayton Lee Cotton, 25, died when his 1996 Chevy Tahoe left the road as he was driving south on 231st Street West south of MacArthur Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said in a statement. The Tahoe rolled and Cotton was ejected. He died at the scene.
Investigators aren’t sure yet why Cotton lost control of the Tahoe, Dehning said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
