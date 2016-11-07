Disposal wells to be shut down near Oklahoma quake site

1:19 Police investigate fatal accident Pause

1:18 Cessna Citation Longitude test pilot

1:50 Parade and celebration honors Wichita Olympian Nico Hernandez

0:53 Fire damages gym where Olympian Nico Hernandez trains

1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

3:32 How to identify earthquake damage

4:15 This might be biker Santa Ron Wilson's 25th and last Wichita Toy Run

0:55 KKK fliers upset southeast Wichita residents

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come