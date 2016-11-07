Earthquake, elections, Wichita madness

In just one day we’ll know the new president of the United States, the makeup of the Kansas Legislature and the split of the Sedgwick County Commission.
Sedgwick County residents can cast early votes Monday 8 a.m. to noon. Here’s where you can vote in advance. And here’s The Eagle’s voters guide, which provides individualized ballot breakdown with candidate information.
Other news in the Wichita area
▪ Strip club politics will play out at the Wichita City Council meeting Tuesday. The city received competing recommendations about what it should do with Baby Dolls club at 4900 N. Arkansas.
▪ Intrust Bank Arena will get a $2 million upgrade to one of its entrances before hosting March Madness in 2018. Sedgwick County approved nearly $3 million in upgrades including the entrance improvement this past week.
Sunday’s earthquake
▪ At around 7:44 p.m. Sunday, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Cushing, Okla., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Wichitans, south-central Kansans and people as far away as Little Rock, felt the quake a few minutes later.
▪ Here’s a look at photos of the earthquake posted on social media Sunday night.
▪ Sunday’s earthquake struck near one of the largest oil hubs in the world, with tens of millions of barrels of oil.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments