Sunday’s quake struck town with millions of barrels of oil in storage

A magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck Cushing, Okla., on Sunday, a town that happens to be one of the largest oil hubs in the world, with tens of millions of barrels of oil.
There have not yet been any reports of damage at any of the oil facilities, according to Jeremy Frazier, the assistant city manager in Cushing. He said he has spoken with two oil companies so far, and they reported no damage at their terminals, but more information is expected to be coming in.
Bloomberg referred to Cushing as the “pipeline capital of the world” in 2015. As the oil prices plunged, Bloomberg reported, Cushing oil companies started making lots of money to store the oil at their large tank facilities.
Cushing is home to 13 oil storage companies and 13 pipelines that pump more than 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, according to Tank World, an oil industry publication.
In September, Jerry Boak, the director of the Oklahoma Geological Survey, said that Homeland Security had been conducting a study to see what kind of dangers existed if a large earthquake were to strike Cushing.
As of September, Boak said, he did not know whether Homeland Security had completed the study. But the study was intended to look at an earthquake about the size of the one that struck Prague in 2011, with a magnitude of 5.6.
As the amount of oil built up in Cushing to nearly 90 percent of its capacity in the spring, some energy analysts wondered what would happen if Cushing became totally full.
Here is a roundup of photos from social media showing damage in Cushing.
