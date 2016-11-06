Possible assault in Valley Center

Valley Center Police Chief Mark Hephner talks about a possible assault that law enforcement responded to at a home on Sunday.
Girl dead and woman in surgery after accident and stabbing near Lincoln and Oliver

A 5- to 7-year-old girl is dead, and a woman in her mid-20s is in surgery in critical condition after both were found in a parking lot near Lincoln and Oliver with multiple stab wounds. The two were inside a red Jeep that crashed into a red van parked in the parking lot. No one was inside the van at the time of the accident. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said the accident occurred sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. An employee going to work called 911 about the accident. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 11-3-16)

In sickness and in health

Tracey Repp was a heroic cop, then an FBI agent, then an undercover cop. He was runner-up for Kansas Teacher of the Year, and won a state championship as a soccer coach at Andover High School. Lolita Repp taught language arts to middle-schoolers. She coaches cheerleaders and sells jewelry on the side. Tracey is beloved by many. Lolita by her own description is easy to dislike. But this is a love story. When Tracey got deathly sick, Lolita defined what love is. She even had a sign painted as a symbol of that love. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)

Car chase ends with three boys in hospital

Two 13-year-old boys and 15-year-old are in the hospital with serious and critical injuries after car chase ended around 4:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hillside and 31st Street South. A 13-year-old was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander that was suspected of being stolen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The chase began with a suspected burglary call.

WSU's YuMi the robot at NBAA

The robot was part of the Greater Wichita Partnership booth exhibiting at the National Business Aviation Association Convention in Orlando, Fla. (Video by Jerry Siebenmark / The Wichita Eagle)

