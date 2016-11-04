Police: Girl dead, ‘person of interest’ identified following Wichita stabbing

A young girl is dead and a woman was in surgery Friday morning after a stabbing incident in Wichita, according to police.
The girl, said to be between the ages of 5 and 7, died after receiving multiple stab wounds. A woman in her mid-20s was reported to be in surgery with multiple stab wounds.
At about 9:15 a.m., Wichita police said they were looking for Hassan L. Wright, 49, as a possible person of interest relating to the incident.
First responders reported at least two people being transported to a local hospital Friday around 6:40 a.m., according to radio traffic heard over the police scanner.
The incident occurred in the area of Lincoln and Oliver in Wichita and started as a vehicle accident call. During a briefing just after 8:30 a.m. at the scene, Wichita police said the attacks happened between 6:15 and 6:41 a.m.
Police said they are searching for witnesses and suspects.
“We don’t know of any disturbance or any possible reason or motive for this crime right now,” said Wichita police spokeswoman Nikki Woodrow.
A woman at the scene at about 7:45 a.m. said a red van at the scene is a company van for Lou's Sporting Goods. She said it was parked at the time of the incident.
Check back to Kansas.com for more information throughout the day.
Woman who just got on scene says red van is a company van for Lou's Sporting Goods. Says it was parked at the time. https://t.co/JobpD7RRVR pic.twitter.com/UeFdQdAMip— Gabriella Dunn (@gabriella_dunn) November 4, 2016
Police searching for witnesses & suspects from accident & multiple stabbing that killed 5 to 7-yr-old girl #ictcrimehttps://t.co/JobpD89sNp— Gabriella Dunn (@gabriella_dunn) November 4, 2016
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments