Some polling sites to offer activities for children

A local group wants mothers to vote, so it’s offering to entertain children while parents cast their ballot.
The Health & Wellness Coalition of Wichita, the group that put bike lanes through the city of Wichita, created a campaign called “Vote Like A Mother”.
The campaign aims to excite the community about voting and offers information about how to register to vote and where to vote on Nov. 8. The group does not endorse candidates.
On Tuesday, Vote Like A Mother will offer activities and coloring pages to children at several Wichita polling sites in an effort to encourage parents to cast their own ballot and educate their children about voting.
Locations with children’s activities
▪ Westwood Presbyterian Church, 8007 W Maple, phone: 316-722-3753
▪ West Side Church of God, 1900 McCormick, phone: 316-264-8133
▪ West Evangelical Free Church, 1161 N Maize Rd, phone: 316-721-3653
▪ St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 2555 Hyacinth, phone: 316-838-0944
▪ Riverwalk Church of Christ, 225 N Waco, phone: 316-265-9653
▪ Pilgrim Congregational Church, 6000 E Harry, phone: 316-685-4451
▪ Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N Webb Rd, phone: 316-634-0337
▪ East Evangelical Free Church, 14725 E Harry, phone: 316-733-5058
▪ Faith Christian Church, 2110 W 45th St S, phone: 316-529-1611
▪ Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1101 N River Blvd, phone: 316-263-0872
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/votelikeamother.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
