November 2, 2016 10:14 AM

Bradbury biographer to visit Wichita

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

Journalist Sam Weller, authorized biographer of author Ray Bradbury, will visit Wichita on Saturday as part of this year’s Wichita Big Read.

Weller will speak and sign books at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wichita State Hughes Metroplex, 5015 E. 29th St. North.

Earlier in the day, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Watermark Books & Cafe, 4701 E. Douglas, Weller will lead a session on creative writing.

Both events are free, though the creative writing session is full, according to organizers.

Weller’s book, “The Bradbury Chronicles: The Life of Ray Bradbury,” was a national best-seller and winner of the 2005 Society of Midland Authors Award for best biography. A companion book, “Listen to the Echoes: The Ray Bradbury Interviews,” was published in 2010.

A creative writing professor at Columbia College Chicago, Weller teaches the only college class in the country that focuses on the works of Bradbury.

“Fahrenheit 451,” Bradbury’s classic dystopian novel about a society where books are outlawed, is the selection for this year’s Wichita Big Read, an annual celebration of reading.

For more information on the Big Read and a full list of events, visit www.bigreadwichita.org.

