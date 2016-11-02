Local

November 2, 2016 7:45 AM

Leawood one of the best small cities in U.S., ranking says

By Gabriella Dunn

gdunn@wichitaeagle.com

Leawood is apparently the third best small city in the U.S. – well, at least it is in a new ranking by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The site compared 1,268 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 on each city’s affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety. The ranking included metrics such as housing costs, school system quality and number of restaurants per capita.

Leawood snagged the most notable spot, but other Kansas cities made the list. Those cities include Shawnee, Lenexa, Salina, Manhattan, Lawrence, Dodge City, Leavenworth, Hutchinson and Garden City, in that order.

Top 10 small cities nationwide

1. Westfield, Ind.

2. Princeton, N.J.

3. Leawood, Kan.

4. Littleton, Colo.

5. Kirkland, Wash.

6. Holly Springs, N.C.

7. Milton, Mass.

8. Brentwood, Tenn.

9. Southlake, Texas

10. Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn

