Man critically injured in shooting

A cat who had escaped from her Florida family while traveling through Wichita was found last week after living homeless in Wichita for the past four months. On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, she left on a private jet from Colonel James Jabara Airport bound for Orlando to return to her family. (Video by Beccy Tanner)
Students of Wichita State anthropology professor Peer Moore-Jansen spent Saturday at the Skeleton Acres Research Station in Butler County where they unearthed previously buried fake crimes scenes in order to study the nuances of doing such work. (Travis Heying/ The Wichita Eagle)
Marching bands from all seven of the Wichita school district's comprehensive high schools gathered at South High on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, for a band showcase. They started the show with a collective playing of the national anthem, led by East High band director Maranda Wilson.
Bob Cook's pair of perfect Fords includes a '61 Starliner and a 63-1/2 Galaxie. “I like all these 1960’s cars, the Fords, the Chevies, the Pontiacs,” he says.“But I’ve got a weakness for Fords. I’m a Ford guy, always have been. If you cut me, I bleed blue.” (Mike Berry video/ Kansas.com)