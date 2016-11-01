Historic Campbell Castle for sale for $3.5 million

The historic Campbell Castle, also known as the Castle Inn Riverside, is back on the market again after failing to sell during previous listings
Pets

Ninja, leaving on a jet plane

A cat who had escaped from her Florida family while traveling through Wichita was found last week after living homeless in Wichita for the past four months. On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, she left on a private jet from Colonel James Jabara Airport bound for Orlando to return to her family. (Video by Beccy Tanner)

Local

Anthropology students unearth fake crime scenes

Students of Wichita State anthropology professor Peer Moore-Jansen spent Saturday at the Skeleton Acres Research Station in Butler County where they unearthed previously buried fake crimes scenes in order to study the nuances of doing such work. (Travis Heying/ The Wichita Eagle)

Sports

A Pair of Perfect Fords

Bob Cook's pair of perfect Fords includes a '61 Starliner and a 63-1/2 Galaxie. “I like all these 1960’s cars, the Fords, the Chevies, the Pontiacs,” he says.“But I’ve got a weakness for Fords. I’m a Ford guy, always have been. If you cut me, I bleed blue.” (Mike Berry video/ Kansas.com)

