Wichita police searching for white Chevy Malibu

Police are searching for a white Chevy Malibu thought to be involved in a shooting that took place Monday around 11:30 p.m. near 16th Street North and Volutsia.
Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said a 21-year-old man went to the hospital Monday evening with a gunshot wound to his neck.
He told police he was in his girlfriend’s white Chevy Malibu, with Kansas tags 920JTN, when he was shot by a bullet through a passenger window. Woodrow said the man is cooperating with police and that his injuries are not life-threatening.
She said the car is still missing and that it’s unclear who was in the car at the time of the shooting. She said the girlfriend is not thought to be involved and was reported as not being in the car at the time of the shooting.
Woodrow added that police found gunshot damage to a home in the area where the shooting reportedly occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, investigations at 316-268-4407, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Gabriella Dunn
