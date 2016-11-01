Kellogg ramp closing set for Wednesday

The Kansas Department of Transportation will close a Kellogg exit ramp at West Street on Wednesday morning and early afternoon.
Crews will shut down the westbound Kellogg exit to West Street from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to an update on department projects.
Tom Hein of KDOT said the ramp closure was part of the department’s work on the new I-235 interchange.
“The contractor is going to go in there and close it completely to remove a concrete barrier,” Hein said. “When it opens, it’ll be a little more usable.”
The department also said drivers should expect lane closures on Kellogg just west of Greenwich during the evening this week.
