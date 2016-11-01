Local

November 1, 2016 9:40 AM

Kellogg ramp closing set for Wednesday

By Daniel Salazar

dsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

The Kansas Department of Transportation will close a Kellogg exit ramp at West Street on Wednesday morning and early afternoon.

Crews will shut down the westbound Kellogg exit to West Street from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to an update on department projects.

Tom Hein of KDOT said the ramp closure was part of the department’s work on the new I-235 interchange.

“The contractor is going to go in there and close it completely to remove a concrete barrier,” Hein said. “When it opens, it’ll be a little more usable.”

The department also said drivers should expect lane closures on Kellogg just west of Greenwich during the evening this week.

Dangerous, unpopular I-235 interchange to get makeover

The I-235 and Kellogg interchange has been the ire of drivers for years. Work began in late 2015 to reconfigure the interchange; work isn't expected to be completed until 2019.

Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar

