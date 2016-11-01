Boy on bicycle hit by school bus

A 17-year-old boy riding a bicycle was hit by a school bus Tuesday morning just before 8:30 a.m., according to a Sedgwick County dispatcher.
Dispatch said the accident occurred at 13th and Park Place, which is near Broadway. The boy was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Susan Arensman, spokeswoman for Wichita public schools, said the district was still gathering details just before 9 a.m. Arensman said preliminary reports were that a North High School student was riding the bike when he ran a red light and was hit by the school bus.
She said the bus was en route to McCollom Elementary School. Arensman said three students were on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
