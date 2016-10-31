Kansas ranks 5th for cheap gas

Heading to the start of the holiday season, Kansas has the fifth-cheapest gasoline in the nation, according to the AAA auto club.
The state average on Monday was $2.02 a gallon, down 4 cents from last month and down 14 cents from this same time last year.
Kansas ranked eighth in the nation for cheap gas a month ago.
The cheapest gas in Kansas in the survey was $1.93 per gallon in Pittsburg and Topeka. Wichita came in at $1.99, about the middle of the pack for Kansas cities. Hays was the priciest at $2.12 a gallon.
Among neighboring states, Oklahoma and Missouri were on average about 3 cents per gallon cheaper than Kansas, at $1.99. Colorado gas was $2.18 and Nebraska $2.23.
The national average was $2.21 per gallon.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
