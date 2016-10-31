Motorcyclist, 31, dies after crash in east Wichita on Saturday

A 31-year-old man on a motorcycle died after he was hit by a car at Rock and Peachtree on Saturday.
Wichita police said the man was northbound in the 300 block of South Rock Road toward Peachtree Street when he was hit by a Honda Civic driven by a 67-year-old woman at about 11:50 a.m.
The woman, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said, was westbound on Peachtree before the collision.
She “stopped at a stop sign at that location on Rock Road and then made a north turn in front of the motorcycle,” striking him, Woodrow said. The site is near Towne East Square.
The man was taken to a Wichita hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name was not released.
Woodrow said Saturday’s crash is the 20th fatal collision in the city this year. It’s the 8th involving motorcycles. A total of 21 people have died, she said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
