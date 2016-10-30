Power outage closes city animal shelter for the day

The Wichita Animal Shelter at 3303 N. Hillside will be closed Sunday because of a power outage.
Wichita police said on social media that a transformer blew, and the shelter, which is next the Kansas Humane Society, will be closed to the public today. Westar Energy was working to restore power, and the shelter should be open Monday.
Fire crews were called to the shelter Sunday morning because of a possible electrical fire.
The Kansas Humane Society said on Twitter that it was using generator power and would be open until 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
