Alleged threat made against Commissioner Tim Norton online

A Wichita man allegedly made an online threat against a Sedgwick County commissioner this week.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office received word at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday about an alleged criminal threat against Tim Norton, who represents District 2 on the Sedgwick County Commission.
“Our detectives were notified of an alleged threatening statement made about County Commissioner Tim Norton by way of a post on a social media website,” Lt. Lin Dehning said in an e-mail.
The person who reported the statement told authorities he saw it online Tuesday. The threat was allegedly made by a 59-year-old Wichita man, Dehning said.
Sheriff’s detectives investigated. No arrest had been made on Friday afternoon, Dehning said.
Capt. Dave Mattingly said the case will be presented to the district attorney’s office next week.
Norton said the Sheriff’s Office briefed him about the post. He said he did not want to discuss the details of the post, but did say it was political in nature.
“I’m going to continue to be positive and do my job,” Norton said. “I don’t want to make this bigger than it needs to be.”
Michael O’Donnell, Norton’s opponent in the District 2 race, called the incident “terrible,” adding that a man threatened him at his home in July.
“It’s a bad deal,” O’Donnell said. “I hate it because it’s happened to me too. It’s the worst part of politics.”
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
