Free flu shots at Dillons pharmacies

Visit Dillons pharmacies Nov. 5-13 for free flu shots paid for by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.
Last year, the program provided shots to 8,200 people, according to a news release.
Flu season generally runs from October to May, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Peak flu time falls between December and February.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and Dillons pharmacies will cover the cost of flu shots for anyone 6 or older.
Visit bcbsks.com/flushot to see a list of the hours and locations for 57 Dillons pharmacies participating in the event.
Flu shots are already free for anyone with insurance, because the Affordable Care Act requires insurance companies to cover flu shots.
Each year, scientists predict the prominent flu strains for the next season.
People can choose to receive vaccines with two different doses: One covers three flu strains, and one covers four flu strains.
The free shots at Dillons cover the cost of the three-strain vaccine.
