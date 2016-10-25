Search underway for missing teen

Wichita police are looking for a 16-year-old boy with diminished mental capacity who went missing late Tuesday afternoon near 21st and Oliver, authorities said.
Chad Moses, whom police say has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old, was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 2330 N. Oliver, according to information posted on the Wichita Police Department Facebook page.
Chad has a thin build and weighs 125 pounds, according to police. He is 5-foot-6 and was last seen wearing black shorts, purple shoes and a black shirt.
Anyone who sees the teen is being asked to call 911.
