Orangutan briefly escapes at Sedgwick County Zoo

Sedgwick County Zoo officials scrambled Tuesday morning after a report of an orangutan getting out of its enclosure.
“We did have reports of an orangutan escape,” zoo spokeswoman Melissa Graham said in an e-mail. “Treated the situation as such. All of the orangutans are now secured indoors.”
The zoo was temporarily on lockdown. As of 10:30 a.m., the animal had been secured and the zoo was reopened, according to zoo officials.
Shortly after 10 a.m., zoo patrons were told they needed to get to shelter because an animal was loose.
Travis Grover, who was with his son near the lion exhibit, was approached by a worker with a “frantic look” on her face, telling him to seek shelter in the elephant building.
He heard a “screeching scream” that “sounded like a dog was loose” in the zoo, he said.
In the elephant building, where he took shelter with about 15 patrons and several workers, he heard over the zoo’s walkie-talkies, “Animal escape – this is not a drill,” and “Shotguns ready if needed.”
“It was pretty hectic for a few minutes,” Grover said.
The incident lasted about 5 to 10 minutes, he said. The zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd., remains open.
Two orangutans escaped from the Koch Orangutan and Chimpanzee Habitat in 1996 for about 25 minutes before going back inside their enclosure on their own.
