91-year-old man killed in north Wichita accident

A 91-year-old man died Monday after an accident in north Wichita.
A 2007 Volkswagon Jetta driven by Alex Davis, 18, was eastbound on 21st Street at about noon Monday when it ran a red light, according to an accident report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Jetta struck a 2008 Ford Fusion driven by James Dexter, 91, who was southbound on Arkansas, the report said.
The crash also involved a hit and run and police pursuit, the KHP report said.
The report said Dexter was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis where he later died.
