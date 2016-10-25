Operation Holiday seeking distribution site

If you have an empty Wichita warehouse, Operation Holiday wants to know.
The organization is searching for a new warehouse to house the annual December distribution of food, grocery gift cards, coats, pet food, toys and blankets for the needy.
The old Davis-Moore showroom at Woodlawn and Kellogg – where the distribution has taken place for the past three years – is no longer available, according to Operation Holiday director Ashley Davis.
Ideally, the organization, which is under the umbrella of Inter-Faith Ministries, needs 20,000 to 30,000 square feet of space with a loading dock, parking and working plumbing, heating and lighting.
Operation Holiday needs the space between early November and the end of December.
“We are coming down to the wire for finding a suitable space,” Carolyn Kell, marketing director for Inter-Faith Ministries, wrote in an e-mail to The Eagle.
Distribution is Dec. 15-17.
“Companies are starting collection drives, and we are already receiving donations,” Davis said in a release.
The application period for Operation Holiday begins Nov. 7.
“Without a location, we simply don’t have a way to count, store and distribute all the contributions that are coming in,” Davis said.
People who might have a building or leads for possible locations are encouraged to contact Davis at 316-264-9303.
