I-235 ramps at Central will be closed Monday

The morning commute in west Wichita may be slowed for some motorists by several ramp closings Monday.
Beginning at 7 a.m. the exit ramp and on-ramp for northbound I-235 will be closed at Central, said Kansas Department of Transportation spokesman Tom Hein in a news release. The closure is for asphalt repairs on the ramp shoulders, he said, and could last as late as 7 p.m. Monday. Similar work also will cause the closure of the exit ramp from northbound I-235 to 25th Street North from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Also, the southbound I-235 exit to Central will close after noon until 7 p.m. for repairs on the shoulders.
