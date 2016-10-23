Local

October 23, 2016 11:58 PM

I-235 ramps at Central will be closed Monday

By Julie Mah

jmah@wichitaeagle.com

The morning commute in west Wichita may be slowed for some motorists by several ramp closings Monday.

Beginning at 7 a.m. the exit ramp and on-ramp for northbound I-235 will be closed at Central, said Kansas Department of Transportation spokesman Tom Hein in a news release. The closure is for asphalt repairs on the ramp shoulders, he said, and could last as late as 7 p.m. Monday. Similar work also will cause the closure of the exit ramp from northbound I-235 to 25th Street North from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Also, the southbound I-235 exit to Central will close after noon until 7 p.m. for repairs on the shoulders.

Dangerous, unpopular I-235 interchange to get makeover

The I-235 and Kellogg interchange has been the ire of drivers for years. Work began in late 2015 to reconfigure the interchange; work isn't expected to be completed until 2019.

theying@wichitaeagle.com
 

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Shipping container transformed into tiny house

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos