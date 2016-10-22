Wichita Homeschool wins robotics competition

Wichita Homeschool was the winner at Saturday’s 18th annual Kansas BEST robotics competition at Koch Arena.
Wichita Homeschool won the BEST Award and Game Award. The competition is sponsored by Wichita State University’s College of Engineering.
By winning, Wichita Homeschool qualifies for the regional competition at Fort Smith, Ark., in December.
Also qualifying for the regional competition were Andale High School, Homeschool of Johnson County, Philadelphia Christian Academy, Pike Valley and Salina South.
