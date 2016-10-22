Field of Screams will be open Saturday night

The Field of Screams haunted attraction will open as usual tonight, with more security precautions, less than a day after a man killed himself there.
At around 10 p.m. Friday night, a man turned a gun on himself after he argued with a woman with him.
Prairie Pines Festivals, which runs the event in northwest Wichita, said in a posting on their Facebook page that they have a no-gun policy at the event.
“We have always had very high security but after the events of last night we feel strongly that we need to do even more,” Festival officials said in the Facebook posting.
“We currently employ 6-10 police officers and security personnel during the event hours ... with that being said, we anticipate that we will immediately begin using metal detectors and bag searches at our event.”
The shooting was unrelated to the event or the property, said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter. No one else was hurt; two sheriff’s deputies were near where the man shot himself and helped move people away from the scene, Easter said.
“The safety of our patrons and staff was and is our top priority,” Prairie Pines officials said in the Facebook post.
