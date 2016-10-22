One dead after shooting at Field of Screams

A man turned a gun on himself after an argument with a woman at the Field of Screams haunted attraction in Maize on Friday night. The man did not survive.
The shooting was unrelated to the haunted event or the property, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter, who was requested by Maize police to help process the scene.
There were no other injuries as a result of the shooting, according to Easter.
“Fortunately right where it happened there were two sheriff deputies,” Easter said. “And they were able, along with the staff, to usher people away so there was no chaos.”
Oliver Morrison: 316-268-6499, @ORMorrison
