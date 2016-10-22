A shooting at Field of Screams, one dead

A domestic argument led a man to shoot himself at Field of Screams, Sheriff Jeff Easter says.
Local

Cancer patient's craving sparks her fundraising efforts

Brooklyn Cowsill, 9, raised more than $2,300 to buy gift cards from nearby restaurants to give to her fellow cancer patients and their families to use while they receive treatment at David Rosen's pediatric oncology office at Wesley Medical Arts Tower. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Crime & Courts

Accused shooter acts as own attorney

In a Sedgwick County courtroom on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, not only did Julie Dombo have to face the man accused of shooting her in August of 2015, but she had to take questions from him. James Michael Phillips is acting as his own attorney during his trial on attempted murder charges. (Video by Travis Heying)

Education

Wichita State professor leads team to uncover mammoth remains

Wichita State associate anthropology professor David Hughes and recent graduate Steven Roberts led a group of graduate students on a excavation of mammoth remains near Cunningham on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. The team removed the fossil's tusk which will be taken to WSU for further examination. The mammoth tusk was uncovered recently during a construction project near Cunningham. Mammoths migrated to the Americas during the Pleistocene, perhaps as early as 100,000 years ago and were resident here throughout the ice age until about 12,000 years ago when they became extinct. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Local

Come fly a kite

Kite enthusiasts turn out for the city-sponsored "Come Fly a Kite" event at Chapin Park in Wichita. (Video by Beccy Tanner / The Wichita Eagle)

