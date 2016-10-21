Local

October 21, 2016 11:01 AM

Victim identified in Thursday motorcycle fatality

By Gabriella Dunn

Wichita police on Friday identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal motorcycle accident as being a 19-year-old Wichita man named Layton Means.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, of the Wichita Police Department, said that Means was driving a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on 21st Street when the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday near North Shore and 21st, across from Sedgwick County Park.

Woodrow said Means hit an eastbound 2009 red Lexus, causing the Lexus to roll over. She said a 62-year-old woman was driving the car and went to the hospital for injuries, but was released.

Woodrow also said the speed of the motorcycle was a factor in the accident. Means, she said, appeared to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is Wichita’s seventh motorcycle fatality in 2016 and the 20th vehicle fatality in the city this year.

