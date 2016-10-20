Local

October 20, 2016 8:27 AM

Today’s Kansas news: politics, terrorist plot, Maize school boundaries

By Gabriella Dunn

gdunn@wichitaeagle.com

Good morning, Wichita. Here are the happenings in Wichita this Thursday:

▪ Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump went at it last night in the third and final presidential debate. Some of the biggest news from last night was Trump’s refusal to commit to accepting the election’s results.

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8.

Cristina Rayas, Alexa Ard, Natalie Fertig, and Julie-Ann McKellogg McClatchy
 

▪ And the top election official in Kansas is echoing Donald Trump’s concerns that the upcoming presidential election could be stolen.

▪ On Monday, Maize school district residents will finally see lines on a map detailing where students will attend middle and high schools.

▪ The three Kansas militia members accused of planning an attack on a Garden City apartment complex – where Muslim immigrants from Somalia live and worship – won’t have a preliminary hearing, a grand jury says.

FBI affidavit in Kansas terrorist plot: 'kill them one by one'

Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, a major federal investigation stopped a domestic terrorism plot by a militia group to detonate a bomb at a Garden City apartment complex where a number of Somalis live. (video by Jaime Green / The Wichita Eagle)

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com
 

▪ Check out this surveillance video of this thirsty man who broke into the back door of the Old Cowtown Visitor Center.

▪ Yesterday, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay appeared for the first time with Medicaid expansion supporters. He and other officials are saying substance use issues have become problematic for policing, courts and the jail.

Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Riding along Broadway with Wichita police officers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos