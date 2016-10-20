Today’s Kansas news: politics, terrorist plot, Maize school boundaries

Good morning, Wichita. Here are the happenings in Wichita this Thursday:
▪ Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump went at it last night in the third and final presidential debate. Some of the biggest news from last night was Trump’s refusal to commit to accepting the election’s results.
▪ And the top election official in Kansas is echoing Donald Trump’s concerns that the upcoming presidential election could be stolen.
▪ On Monday, Maize school district residents will finally see lines on a map detailing where students will attend middle and high schools.
▪ The three Kansas militia members accused of planning an attack on a Garden City apartment complex – where Muslim immigrants from Somalia live and worship – won’t have a preliminary hearing, a grand jury says.
▪ Check out this surveillance video of this thirsty man who broke into the back door of the Old Cowtown Visitor Center.
▪ Yesterday, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay appeared for the first time with Medicaid expansion supporters. He and other officials are saying substance use issues have become problematic for policing, courts and the jail.
