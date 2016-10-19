Police ask for help in solving hotel robbery case

A 33-year-old man told Wichita police he was confronted in the hallway of a Wichita hotel by two men, one who pointed a handgun at him and the other who struck him in the head with a hammer.
He was robbed of his jewelry and his car was stolen, according to Wichita police officer Charley Davidson with the public relations unit.
The robbery happened Wednesday morning at 1:30 a.m. in the Mark 8 Hotel at 1100 N. Broadway. The man’s blue 2015 Chevy Camaro was taken but recovered in the 1300 block of N. Market.
The man sustained a minor injury to his head.
Police are asking citizens that if they have any additional information on the case to call the Wichita police detective department at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments