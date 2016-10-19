Police ask for help in solving hotel robbery case

1:07 FBI affidavit in Kansas terrorist plot: 'kill them one by one' Pause

1:19 Muslims in Garden City

0:49 Break-in at Old Cowtown

1:28 Cancer patient's craving sparks her fundraising efforts

1:31 Accused shooter acts as own attorney

2:28 Julie Dombo testifies about getting shot during robbery

1:20 Fire heavily damages home near 13th and 127th Street East

2:17 Wichita State professor leads team to uncover mammoth remains

1:18 Come fly a kite

2:01 Cooking their way out of homelessness