Tonight marks the third and final presidential debate leading into the Nov. 8 election. Regardless of whether you’re rejoicing with “hallelujah” for the close of debate season, or if you’re recoiling at what lies ahead, the end of this presidential race is in sight.
Here’s some #WednesdayWisdom about Wichita-area news today.
▪ Offer your two-cents tonight about the future of a Delano project that will sit at the corner of Second and McLean – near the soon-to-come new public library. The downtown Central Library will host an open house tonight from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for residents to offer feedback about the project and hear presentations from the two developers vying for the bid.
▪ Police Chief Gordon Ramsay will speak today alongside health-related groups that have pushed for Medicaid expansion in Kansas. The appearance signals a change in direction for KanCare expansion supporters.
▪ Dorothy’s ruby red slippers are starting to fray and become discolored after aging for 77 years since the premier of Kansas’ beloved classic, “Wizard of Oz.” But here’s how you can help to #KeepThemRuby.
▪ And a quick tip: pesky, frequent password changes might compromise your security, rather than help it.
