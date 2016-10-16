Summer-like temperatures break records in Wichita

Forecast: hot and windy.
Wichita shattered a high-temperature record on Sunday, reaching 90 degrees. The last time it was that close was on Oct. 16, 1995, when the high was 89 degrees.
Get ready for more of the same.
Another record could be broken on Monday, said Kevin Darmofal, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita.
Temperatures are again expected to climb to 90 on Monday.
And there will be wind.
The highest wind speeds on Monday were 41 mph from the south.
“We are going right in record territory,” Darmofal said.
Those summer-like temperatures are expected to fall into more autumn-like ranges by Tuesday, he said, with highs in the mid-70s and slipping into the 60s by the end of the week.
“You will see a gradual cooling with not much chance of precipitation,” he said.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments