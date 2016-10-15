Pompeo, Clinton praise law enforcement in thwarting terror plot

Following the news that the FBI had charged three Kansas men with plotting to bomb an apartment complex in Garden City that is home to many Somali immigrants, Rep. Mike Pompeo of Kansas and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton issued statements condemning the men’s suspected actions and praising the work of law enforcement.
“I want to extend my sincere gratitude and thanks to all law enforcement officers involved in thwarting this attack in Kansas,” Pompeo said in his statement. “Everyone in our state, and in the country, owes much to the men and women of the FBI and police who protect us. ... We must remain vigilant against attacks directed toward any American and condemn this type of violence.”
Clinton also began her statement with a nod to the efforts of law enforcement in foiling the plot.
“I applaud law enforcement for detecting and disrupting a highly disturbing terror plot in Kansas,,” Clinton said. “This plot is an affront to all Americans. We all must stand firm in fighting terror and rejecting hateful and divisive rhetoric – and we must do it together. According to the FBI, their eight-month investigation uncovered ‘a hidden culture of hatred and violence.’ We should all be grateful to law enforcement for preventing this plot from being carried out.”
Comments