Bread of Life to host turkey giveaway Nov. 19

Giving Wichita a turkey round-up requires work.
And turkeys.
The Bread of Life food pantry’s November turkey giveaway drew 4,650 needy people last year; 5,000 the year before. This year’s giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19.
They don’t yet have the 1,700 turkeys they need to feed that many needy people, said Connie Manolopoulos, who works there.
Times are harder for many people, and charities like Bread of Life have struggled to meet needs.
“We used to give turkeys at both Thanksgiving and Christmas, but we don’t have the money to do that anymore,” Manolopoulos said.
Donations to the annual Bread of Life Turkey Roundup:
Online at breadoflifewichita.com,; Facebook at Bread of Life Wichita; Mail: Bread of Life, 3033 S. Hillside, Wichita, KS, 67216.
