Children start trash fire Friday morning

Some children started a trash fire in a dumpster Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. at South Osage and West 34th Street, according to scanner traffic.
A Sedgwick County dispatcher confirmed the call and said the incident took place on the northeast corner of Osage and 34th Street.
It wasn’t clear if the fire was in a trash can or in a large dumpster. The dispatcher said no people were injured in the incident and the fire was out as of around 7:45 a.m., but an officer remained on scene.
She said the ages of the children involved were not reported to dispatch.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments