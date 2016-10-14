Fire reported at Boys & Girls Club

Children evacuated the Boys & Girls Club at 4904 S. Clifton during a fire Friday morning around 7:15 a.m., according to scanner traffic and reports from a Sedgwick County dispatcher.
The dispatcher said some children were inside the building at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported when firefighters arrived on scene.
The person who called 911 had described the area as hazy with strong smoke.
At 7:30 a.m., the dispatcher said that the fire was out and two firetrucks remained on scene with a battalion chief.
