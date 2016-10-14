Red Cross needs platelet donations for shortage

The American Red Cross says it needs platelet donations from Wichitans to help with a recent shortage.
Platelets are the clotting portion of blood, and need to be transfused within five days of donations, so they are generally always in demand.
Cancer patients often rely on platelet donation during treatment, because chemotherapy drugs and radiation affect bone marrow, which produces platelets.
The Red Cross in Wichita said in a news release Thursday that Hurricane Matthew, seasonal colds and the flu have limited regular donations.
The statement said Red Cross has an emergency need for platelets, but could also use more blood donations for all blood types. The platelet donation process takes two to three hours to complete.
To donate platelets or blood, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 800-733-2767.
The American Red Cross Wichita Blood Donation Center is located at 707 N. Main and is open Monday 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Friday 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
To complete a health history questionnaire and pre-donation reading material ahead of time, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
