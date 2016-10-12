House Burns Just South of Kellogg

There are benefits to keeping leaves in your yard but you do need to mow or shed them to be sure they break down rapidly. Advanced Master Gardener Debbie Courson Smith also explains how leaves can be used as mulch in the yard and garden. (Katy Moeller / The Idaho Statesman)
The Johnson County sheriff’s office is asking the public to help identify a car believed to have been used in a kidnapping and sexual assault Friday night of an off-duty deputy. The car appears to be a dark blue, newer model Mazda four-door car, or similar make and model.
The remains of the Navy Seaman 2nd Class, who was on board the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft, arrived at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport Friday morning. (video by Jaime Green) October 7, 2016