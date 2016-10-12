House Burns Just South of Kellogg

A vacant house caught fire early Wednesday evening southeast of Kellogg and Washington.
sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Home & Garden

Hate raking leaves? This video is for you

There are benefits to keeping leaves in your yard but you do need to mow or shed them to be sure they break down rapidly. Advanced Master Gardener Debbie Courson Smith also explains how leaves can be used as mulch in the yard and garden. (Katy Moeller / The Idaho Statesman)

Local

WWII veteran returns home to Kansas

The remains of the Navy Seaman 2nd Class, who was on board the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft, arrived at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport Friday morning. (video by Jaime Green) October 7, 2016

Editor's Choice Videos