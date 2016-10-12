Kellogg roadwork, ramp closings planned for Thursday, KDOT says

Two ramps off Kellogg will be closed Thursday for construction work – one on the east side and one on the west side.
The eastbound Kellogg ramp to West Street will close at 9 a.m. on Thursday and remain closed until a traffic switch on West Street is completed sometime on Friday. The closure is part of the work on the Kellogg interchange with I-235, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
KDOT spokesman Tom Hein said traffic will move to the west side of the street as crews tear up the east side of the street. West Street will be reduced to two lanes during the traffic switch before a lane is added back for left turns.
“Thursday and Friday will be a little messy,” Hein said.
On the east side of town, crews will survey pavement problems on Kellogg under Rock Road, closing some lanes on eastbound Kellogg from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.
“There’s a hump forming in there. It’s right under Rock Road,” Hein said. “They’re going to go in and take a look at that hump and figure out how we’re going to fix that.”
The entrance ramp from Armour onto eastbound Kellogg will close for the survey work. Kellogg could go down to one lane during the survey.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
