Tallgrass Film Festival, bad ice cream and gun lockers

It’s hump day and a slew of “national days.” Today is National: Freethought Day, Farmer’s Day, Gumbo Day, Fossil Day, Stop Bullying Day, Emergency Nurse’s Day and Take Your Parents to Lunch Day and Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work or School Day.
There’s plenty happening on this brisk Wednesday in Wichita:
▪ It’s the first day of the Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita and it’s time to cram in as many of the festival’s 191 films as you can through Sunday. This is the 14th year of Tallgrass Film Festival, and this year’s lineup includes 47 feature films and 144 shorts from 33 countries. About 45 filmmakers will come to Wichita to present and talk about their films.
▪ Fox’s “Glee” star Heather Morris, who starred as the cheerleader Brittany, will be in Wichita on Wednesday for the Tallgrass Film Festival opening-night gala. She co-stars in “Folk Hero & Funny Guy,” which will be screened on Wednesday evening at Tallgrass.
▪ Blue Bell is recalling all products containing cookie dough supplied by a supplier from Iowa, Aspen Hills Inc., over listeria concerns. Blue Bell grappled with listeria contamination issues last year when three people who ate Blue Bell’s listeria-contaminated ice cream died in a Wichita hospital.
▪ Sedgwick County commissioners will vote today about whether the county should build a $64,318 gun locker in the county courthouse in downtown Wichita. Visitors could check their guns into a locker before entering the rest of the courthouse.
▪ The Wichita Police Department will host a Facebook Live panel discussion about domestic violence today at 2 p.m. It’s part of an effort to bring awareness to domestic violence in Wichita for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to answer questions from the public posted on the Facebook Live stream.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments