National Drug Take Back day is Saturday

Three locations around the city will serve as drop-off sites for the National Drug Take Back event on Saturday, officials said.
The program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to a statement from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Residents can drop off any expired or unwanted prescriptions or over-the-counter medications.
The three drop-off sites are the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.; the Household Hazardous Waste Center, 801 W. Stillwell; and the Oaklawn Activity Center, 4904 S. Clifton.
Syringes and other injectables will not be accepted, officials said in the statement.
Flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them away creates a potential safety and health hazard, they said, and many residents do not know how to properly dispose of unused medications.
