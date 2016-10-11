Local

October 11, 2016 11:22 AM

Facebook Live panel about domestic violence Wednesday

By Gabriella Dunn

The Wichita Police Department will host a Facebook Live panel discussion about domestic violence Wednesday at 2 p.m.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, so the WPD will host the event to bring awareness to domestic violence in Wichita and to answer questions from the public posted on the Facebook live stream.

Panel members include representatives from StepStone Ministries, Young Women’s Christian Association Women’s Crisis Center, Catholic Charities Harbor House, and WPD Investigations Domestic Violence Section.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, of the WPD, said those panel members will speak about resources for victims and will answer questions posted on the live stream from Facebook users.

Woodrow says the WPD encourages people to wear purple Wednesday in support of domestic violence awareness.

“It is symbolic of peace, courage, survival, honor and dedication to end violence,” Woodrow said.

Local

