Helping the vulnerable a mission for Wichita hairstylist

Lesley Selvidge took a business risk 14 months ago.
She’s a Wichita hairstylist, good enough that she worked for six years for Eric Fisher Salon, “the best hair salon business in the country,” as Selvidge still calls it.
She is a single mom raising two boys. She’s 33; she’s never had a lot of money.
But she quit Eric Fisher last year to do two things: set up her own salon – and volunteer to help Wichita’s most vulnerable.
People who help Wichita’s most vulnerable crime victims have got their eye on Selvidge now.
“I call people like her ‘do-goods,’ ” said Ron Paschal, a prosecutor who has overseen thousands of cases where the welfare of children is at stake. “Lesley is a real good do-good.”
Birth of an idea
If you want to help children in a big way, Paschal said, “this is how to think it through.” But there can be misfires and failures at first.
Selvidge thought at first, as she set up her business last year, that volunteering would amount to showing up at some place where there is need and doing laundry or paperwork or something. She started looking at nonprofits.
One day months ago, a forensic nurse named Heather Smith came into the House of Hepburn, the small, not-yet-well-known salon at 5510 E. Central that Selvidge set up after leaving Eric Fisher.
Smith wanted her hair colored, and as Selvidge did that, Smith talked about her job. Selvidge listened, spellbound, while Smith told about what she sees on the job.
Smith collects criminal evidence. Her patients are often sexually or physically abused children, rape victims or victims of elder abuse. Sometimes her patients are dead, and she gathers evidence about how they died.
What started that day, besides a friendship, was a new focus for Selvidge: Smith said some children can’t afford a haircut – a big deal to any child, let alone a traumatized child.
Self-image is important to young people who already have endured crime or assaults or disappointments, Smith told her. Plus, getting a new job means paying attention to appearance.
Maybe, Selvidge thought, she could not only give young people a great look, but she could leverage her contacts in the business to create an organized and systematic way to use hairstyling to help people.
Nonprofits she talked with said it was a great idea.
Paschal liked what he heard.
But after months of talking with nonprofits, Selvidge learned how slowly these ideas can develop.
Need for help
The need is great, if numbers alone told the full tale – which they don’t.
The Wichita Children’s Home, for example, gives emergency temporary shelter to children; it takes in 1,500 children a year and offers an outreach program to thousands more, said Laura Kelly, spokeswoman for the Children’s Home.
Many of the children don’t have a toothbrush or a change of clothes. Some are runaways; many others were taken into police protective custody, for example, after the parents were arrested.
The Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County serves 1,800 children a year, many of them crime victims and 70 percent of them possible victims of sexual abuse, said Diana Schunn, the director.
The children involved are often traumatized after having been scooped suddenly out of bed and home to face strangers saying they want to help them.
“We serve a lot of kids in police custody,” Kelly said. “We get people wanting to help, but they don’t necessarily realize at first that we have to have a very involved process for screening people who want to help.”
Selvidge in May went through volunteer training at the Children’s Home and submitted to a background check. Two weeks ago, she said, the Children’s Home sent her an e-mail telling her to be patient; they were processing her request.
So she decided to be patient.
And after that, she began to give away free haircuts – with strings attached.
Forming connections
Paschal is the deputy district attorney who supervises the Juvenile Division of the Office of the District Attorney. The job involves, among other things, supervising hundreds of Child in Need of Care cases, in which a court decides whether a child is abused or needs supervision or has been truant.
It’s sometimes grim work. He thinks Selvidge’s idea about hairdressing as a way to help is a good one. He gave her a tour of the Child Advocacy Center.
Selvidge was soon talking with Jennifer White, based at the Center – another of Paschal’s “do-goods.”
White is the founder of ICT S.O.S., a nonprofit that works with local police, social workers and agencies that help human trafficking victims and victims of other traumas.
Among other things, White’s nonprofit puts together “Fresh Start” bags filled with items such as shampoo, toothbrushes, combs, new clothing, underwear, fast-food gift cards and journals to write in. ICT S.O.S handed out 300 Fresh Start bags last year to the Children’s Home, to Sedgwick County’s Exploited and Missing Child Unit and to Via Christi Hospital St. Joseph, where Heather Smith helps hand them to victims whom she serves.
Those bags are a godsend, Smith said. Some of the children come in with nothing and now have belongings of their own; some of the more wary victims of human trafficking, looking in the bag, sometimes ask: “What do you want from me? Why are you being so nice to me?”
“It’s a gift of giving and compassion,” Smith said. “They light up when they open those bags.”
White told Selvidge about the bags and encouraged her to keep working on her own ideas.
“When I met her, I saw that Lesley has this big heart and a vision that wasn’t quite there yet,” White said. “But she was going about things the right way, in a very methodical way, reaching out to form partnerships and listening. That’s key, because sometimes the people who want to help come in ... and don’t listen.”
Talking with White led Selvidge to settle on two things.
Long term, she still wants to develop the hairdressing idea as a way to help kids.
Short term, she began giving free haircuts at her salon.
Learning process
Selvidge usually charges $45 for a haircut.
She told her clients recently that she’d cut their hair for free – if they donated items for the Fresh Start bags Selvidge is now trying to fill for ICT S.O.S.
She’s filled seven so far. She’s got other pledges on the way, including from her forensic nurse friend Smith.
She says she doesn’t think she’s done nearly enough yet. But she’s learning.
Sometimes people ask why she’s doing this while also starting a business and being a mom to Logan, 14, and Maxwell, 8.
But Logan is where it all started more than 14 years ago.
Selvidge was 18 when she got pregnant.
It was a shock. She had graduated from Derby High School and started college, all while pregnant and not realizing it until the first college semester started.
“But I was lucky.”
A lot of lives of 18-year-old girls go badly after they get pregnant at that age, she said.
“But Logan’s father, and both families, all decided, after the initial shock, that they were not going to let us fail. They were going to help us all the way.”
And that’s how she finished school, got the job at Eric Fisher Salon and got on her feet, even after a divorce.
And that’s why she wants to give back now, she said.
Those vulnerable women and children and elders that her friend Smith helps?
She could have ended up in a bad life, too, Selvidge says.
So far, she’s produced seven bags for ICT S.O.S.
Not enough, she says.
But she’s learned.
“I’m sure I’m going to figure all this out and do a lot more.”
