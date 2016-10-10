Despite online shutdown, city still taking complaints via calls or e-mail

Find it hard to complain to City Hall?
There is a reason for that – the city of Wichita’s online portal is down due to technical difficulties. But Wichitans can still report neighborhood nuisance problems, such as illegal dumping or your neighbor’s tall grass and weeds, through phone calls or e-mail.
Starting Monday night, the online portal was temporarily disabled, according to a release issued by the city.
“A vendor has been working to resolve the issues, but there is not yet an estimated time-frame for resolution,” the release said.
In the meantime, Wichitans are encouraged to call the city’s main number at 316-660-9220, where people can leave a voice mail if the phone call is made after hours. Also, e-mails may be sent to KeepWichitaClean@wichita.gov or call Dial Wichita Call Center at 942-4482.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
