Monday morning roundup of Wichita news

Less than a month until Election Day, and politics is hot in Kansas and the country.
Here’s your Monday morning roundup of happenings in Wichita:
▪ This just in: Kansas lobbyists spent most on Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, between January and August. Lobbyists spent $2,721 treating Hawkins to lunches, dinners and other niceties. Hawkins said he uses these meals as an opportunity to dive into issues during the hectic session.
▪ Analysis in Sunday’s edition of The Eagle showed 70 percent of Kansas lawmakers – or their spouses – benefit from the state’s controversial tax exemption that lets business owners pay no state tax on business income.
▪ On Wednesday, Sedgwick County commissioners will vote on whether to build a gun locker for visitors in Wichita’s downtown county courthouse.
▪ Health insurance rates for people who buy insurance on their own, or with a small-business employer, could see rates jump by up to 47.4 percent next year. But many people won’t pay higher premiums each month.
▪ In case you missed it, the newest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Juan Carlos Santos, has Kansas roots as an alumnus from the University of Kansas.
▪ And finally, here are some Wichita buffet spots for big appetites and little time over the lunch hour.
